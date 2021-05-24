Abramovich plans to sell Chelsea

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich says he is planning to sell the club.

In a statement on the Premier League club’s website, businessman Abramovich said it was an incredibly difficult decision to make.

The 55-year-old is alleged to have strong ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he has denied.

He says “all net proceeds from the sale” will be donated to the victims of the war in Ukraine.

Earlier this week, billionaire Hansjorg Wyss had told Swiss newspaper Blick he had been offered the chance to buy the west London club.

Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 for £140m, and he says it has never been about business or money, but about pure passion for the game and club.

[Source: BBC]