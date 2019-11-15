About $30,000 for Fiji FACT teams preparations costs

The Fiji Football Association is making sure there will be no excuses for the eight participating teams in the upcoming Vodafone Fiji FACT.

With a week away from the opening round, Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the teams will get the required financial assistance for the tournament.

“We are also paying out travel and preparation grants to all our eight districts, it’s going to cost us close to $30,000 to be given out to the districts.”

Labasa battles Rewa in their first pool match next Sunday at ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

In an earlier match at the same venue, Suva faces Navua at 1pm.

On Saturday, Nasinu meets Ba at 1.30 pm while Nadi faces Lautoka at 3.30pm. Both matches will be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from the 25th to the 29th of this month.