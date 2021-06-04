A lot to improve on says Wales defender Davies

Wales football defender Ben Davies says the team has plenty of work to do before the Euro 2020 tournament.

The Welshmen were held to a goalless draw by Albania in their final friendly.

Davies says the match has highlighted areas they need to improve on.

He says the team did not quite execute what they had planned and they will work on this before their first pool match.

Wales faces Switzerland in its first game on the 12th of this month.

