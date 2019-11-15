Home

A-League deal for player with links to Fiji

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 5, 2020 3:44 pm
Dan Hall [Source: Central Coast Mariners]

A player with links to Fiji has signed for A-League club Central Coast Mariners for the 2020/2021 season.

According to the club’s website, 21-year-old Dan Hall joined the Mariners Academy in the middle of 2018 and has quickly established himself as one of the National Premier Leagues’ premier young defenders.

Hall first played football in China as a six-year-old with other expats as his family moved there for work before they relocated to Brisbane a few years later.

Article continues after advertisement

This year, the youngster captained the NPL 1st Grade team for the Mariners and was a key part of the team as they won the Premiership, Championship and Club Championship.

He was also named the best player in the Grand Final as the Mariners beat Northern Tigers 6-2.

Fiji football captain Roy Krishna made a name for himself in the A-League with Wellington Phoenix where he scored 33 goals in four seasons.

