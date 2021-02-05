95th minute strike rescues Everton at Man United

Dominic Calvert-Lewin rescued Everton with his 95th-minute strike holding Manchester United 3-all at Old Trafford.

Everton came back twice from behind with Edinson Cavani giving the Red Devils a superb lead in the 24th minute.

United extended their lead with a Bruno Fernandes 45th minute goal for a 2-nil scoreline at the breather.

Everton came back strongly after the break and scored two crucial goals in three minutes to Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez.

United fought back and this time it was Scott McTominay who found the back of the net giving United a comfortable 3-2 lead, indicating they have earned the maximum points until Calvert-Lewin’s brilliance in the 95th minute ensuring Everton walk away with at least one point from this thriller.

Man United sits on the second place after 23 matches in the points standing with 45 points, two points behind leaders Man City, who has played 21 games.

Manchester City will face defending champions Liverpool tomorrow at 4.30am and a win for them will take them to 50 points.

Everton on the other hand jumps to sixth position with 37 points after 21 matches.

In other matches played this morning, Arsenal went down nil-1 to Aston Villa with a Ollie Watkins deflection goal just in two minutes.

Newcastle managed to defeat Southampton 3-2 while Fulham and West Ham match ended in a nil-all draw and Burnly was held 1-all by Brighton.