90% Rewa players fully vaccinated

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 5, 2021 4:29 pm

The Rewa football coaching staff are confident of a good start to the premier league season once sporting competitions resume.

After three months of not being together as a team, the Delta Tigers have been following an isolation training program to stay on track.

Head coach Rodicks Sing says 90% of the players have been fully vaccinated while the rest will get their second jab this month.

He adds, as they try and fulfil their target, the players continue to follow the program.

“They are professional athletes they know what is to be done and I thank them for responding in a good way and manner that will help me and also help the team and vastly help them when they come back and start.”

Singh says with the majority of players fully vaccinated as per the request of the Fiji FA, the team is ready for the season.

“We will try and get that flare and that momentum back because we want to start off where we left so that’s the only hindrance.”

Other district teams are ensuring all players are vaccinated to comply with return to play protocols.

