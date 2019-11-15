90 minutes football for NCC

History will be created at the Vodafone National Regional Club Football Championship which starts today at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Over the years, 60 minutes football has been part of the competition but not this time around.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says they used to have two top teams from each association for the championship, but that is not the case this year.

“Now we have decided to have the champions only and the first time ever it’s going to be played over 90 minutes so it’s gonna be 90 minutes football for the Vodafone Regional National Club Championship.”

Yalalevu from Ba will play Max Nalovo of Nadi at 3pm in the first game today.

In the second match, Greenstar of Nadroga takes on Lautoka’s Press FC at 5pm.

Tomorrow, Press FC meet Kasavu of Rewa at 2pm followed by Max Nalovo and Suva’s Northpole match at 4pm.

There will be another two games on Sunday starting at 1pm with Yalalevu against Northpole and Greenstar hosts Kasavu at 3pm.

The semifinals and final will be held next week in either Ba or Suva.