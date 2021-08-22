85% local footballers vaccinated

Fiji Football association is on a strong drive to get its registered players fully vaccinated.

The association has so far managed to get 85% of its players to take the first dose of the vaccine.

Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says they are hoping to resume in October and by getting players fully vaccinated is the only way to contribute to getting Fiji back to some form of normalcy.

Article continues after advertisement

“Once we get this second dose of this 80% plus then we will give the data to the sports commission and then we’ll be applying for a permit to play matches without spectators even.”

Yusuf says they are pleased with the progress and also the willingness of players to step forward and get the jab.

Apart from getting its players vaccinated, the association is also assisting the senior division footballers affected by the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic with food rations.