$500,000 for Bula Boys Qatar World Cup qualifier

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 24, 2021 5:59 am

Funding won’t be much of a problem for Fiji Football as it plans for the Qatar World Cup qualifiers that will be held next year.

The Association had set aside funds that will be utilized for the squad’s preparation and participation.

Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says a budget of half a million dollars kept from 2020 will cover preparations and travel.

“We’ll be utilizing that budget to camp, take the team out maybe in February to a country where we’ll play some international matches and then fly out to Qatar for the qualifiers.”

Yusuf says if there are any shortfalls the association will seek assistance from the Fiji National Sports Commission.

He adds although the cost is high, they are committed to send the national team to get a taste of top-level football.

National coach Flemming Serritslev hopes the approval will soon be given for the team to march into camp with the possibility of having some internationals in the November FIFA window.

The Qatar World Cup qualifiers are scheduled to take place in March next year.

