Full Coverage
Football

50% pay cut for Men in Black

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 14, 2021 1:31 pm
Rynal Kumar

Ba football players will have to live with 50% of their normal wages during this period.

Association President Rynal Kumar says they had to cut the player’s training wages to stay afloat.

He says they are taking measures as the association is operating with funds from their sponsors.

Article continues after advertisement

“Initially when they train, based on their attendance they get a training allowance so because of this lockdown, we’ve asked players to do their own training and we’ve reduced their allowance to 50% so that at least they get something every week to put food on the table for their families.”

Kumar says if the current situation worsens and games do not begin soon, the officials will have to fork out money from their own pockets to help pay the players.

The Fiji Football Association plans to resume competitions two weeks after the green-light is given by the Health Ministry.

