42 EPL players tests positive for COVID-19

Forty-two Premier League players and staff tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, the most recorded in the league over a seven-day period.

It is the highest number since 40 cases were reported in January.

That week, 2,295 tests were carried out, while 3,805 tests were done in the latest round from 6-12 December.

Article continues after advertisement

Brighton, Tottenham, Leicester, Manchester United and Aston Villa have all confirmed cases, with United’s game at Brentford in doubt.