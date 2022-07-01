41 players for national futsal trials

[File Photo]
Some prominent district football reps are part of 41 member squad for the Digicel national futsal team trials this weekend at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.
Players like Filipe Baravilala, Shahil Dave, Ramzan Khan, Jasnit Vikash, Josateki Tamudu, Kalisito Veikoka and Merrill Nand are in the squad.
Fiji Futsal head coach Jerry Sam says this is the first stage of preparation for the OFC futsal invitation in Fiji in September.
He adds they’ve scouted the players from the Digicel Futsal League Central Zone and they will go for the trials this weekend.
Sam adds they’ll also look for some players from the western zone and northern zone.
Most of the players in the 41 member squad are expected to miss this weekend’s Digicel Premier League because the trials will be held tomorrow and Sunday.
Round 11 of the DPL continues this Sunday with a triple-header at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori starting at 11.30am between Tailevu Naitasiri and Nasinu, at 1.30pm Suva battles Ba and Rewa takes on Labasa at 3.30pm.
At 3pm, Nadroga hosts Nadi at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and Lautoka faces Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre.
Futsal players selected for national trials:
Mataiasi Drodrolagi
Ryan Mishra
Rynal Chand
Shoel Prasad
Fardeen Mohammed
Rohil Narayan
Ayush Raj
Rewa Futsal
Zynal Hussein
Kalisito Veikoka
Sandeep Chand
Varun Swarup
Ayush Chand
Pito Dokinivalu
Tailevu Naitasiri Futsal
Josateki Tamudu
Ramzan Khan
Prashant Chand
Muzzammil Hussein
Kavinesh Lal
Rizwan Khan
Merrill Nand
Jone Gukilau
Nasinu Futsal
Ashok Kumar
Ivan Nikhik Kumar
Thakur Narayan
Asaeli Tunidau
Alvish Ram
Lami Futsal
Aman Naidu
Nemesh Ram
Ronish Singh
Jasnit Vikash
Nikil CHand
Rajneel Singh
Navneet Chand
Shahzan Ahmed
Ravneel Pal
Suva Futsal
Mohammed Ishrat
Shivnal Prasad
Filipe Baravilala
Shahil Dave
Krishneel Singh
Vineet Nadan