41 players for national futsal trials

Some prominent district football reps are part of 41 member squad for the Digicel national futsal team trials this weekend at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Players like Filipe Baravilala, Shahil Dave, Ramzan Khan, Jasnit Vikash, Josateki Tamudu, Kalisito Veikoka and Merrill Nand are in the squad.

Fiji Futsal head coach Jerry Sam says this is the first stage of preparation for the OFC futsal invitation in Fiji in September.

He adds they’ve scouted the players from the Digicel Futsal League Central Zone and they will go for the trials this weekend.

Sam adds they’ll also look for some players from the western zone and northern zone.

Most of the players in the 41 member squad are expected to miss this weekend’s Digicel Premier League because the trials will be held tomorrow and Sunday.

Round 11 of the DPL continues this Sunday with a triple-header at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori starting at 11.30am between Tailevu Naitasiri and Nasinu, at 1.30pm Suva battles Ba and Rewa takes on Labasa at 3.30pm.

At 3pm, Nadroga hosts Nadi at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and Lautoka faces Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre.

Futsal players selected for national trials:

Mataiasi Drodrolagi

Ryan Mishra

Rynal Chand

Shoel Prasad

Fardeen Mohammed

Rohil Narayan

Ayush Raj

Rewa Futsal

Zynal Hussein

Kalisito Veikoka

Sandeep Chand

Varun Swarup

Ayush Chand

Pito Dokinivalu

Tailevu Naitasiri Futsal

Josateki Tamudu

Ramzan Khan

Prashant Chand

Muzzammil Hussein

Kavinesh Lal

Rizwan Khan

Merrill Nand

Jone Gukilau

Nasinu Futsal

Ashok Kumar

Ivan Nikhik Kumar

Thakur Narayan

Asaeli Tunidau

Alvish Ram

Lami Futsal

Aman Naidu

Nemesh Ram

Ronish Singh

Jasnit Vikash

Nikil CHand

Rajneel Singh

Navneet Chand

Shahzan Ahmed

Ravneel Pal

Suva Futsal

Mohammed Ishrat

Shivnal Prasad

Filipe Baravilala

Shahil Dave

Krishneel Singh

Vineet Nadan