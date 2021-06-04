40,000 fans may be allowed to Wembley for EURO knockout

Wembley Stadium could be half full for the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

This is part of the plan being discussed by the Football Association and the UK government.

According to BBC Sport, talks are centering on 40,000 fans being allowed in, regardless of whether the easing of current restrictions is delayed.

Nothing has been finalized but plans must be sent to UEFA in the coming days.

For the first two group matches, the capacity will be 22,500.

Wembley hosts England’s three Group D fixtures, against Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic, as well as two last-16 ties and both semi-finals and the final.

Meanwhile, you can catch all the EURO 2020 Action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform starting tomorrow at 7am with Turkey playing Italy.