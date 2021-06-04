Home

Measures to be maintained: Dr Devi|Disregard vaccine misinformation: Church leaders|Fiji media encouraged to keep morale high|39 new cases with warning for two areas|Vaccine administration resumes in Nadi|Health professionals losing their morale: Dr Fong|Fijians urged to update careFIJI app|Domestic movement commences|More vaccines arrive from Australia|More police officers test positive, Nasinu station decontaminated |We don’t get involved says NZ|Police begin charging people for breach of isolation|Families finding it difficult to sustain themselves|COVID threatens child labour elimination progress|Outrigger Resort to be a quarantine facility|NGO’s join hands to assist needy families|HA closes as a precaution|Religious leaders urge Fijians to vaccinate|Police continues with random testing for officers|MOH has enough capabilities says Dr. Tudravu|Dr Tudravu puts death claims to rest|Majority of arrests for breach of curfew linked to alcohol|Sawani village ceases movement until further notice|SCC staff receive first jab of AstraZeneca vaccine|Deluxe The No.1 Pte Ltd provides online shoe shopping|
40,000 fans may be allowed to Wembley for EURO knockout

| @BBCWorld
June 11, 2021 11:54 am
Wembley Stadium could be half full for the knockout stages of Euro 2020. [Source: newstesla]

Wembley Stadium could be half full for the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

This is part of the plan being discussed by the Football Association and the UK government.

According to BBC Sport, talks are centering on 40,000 fans being allowed in, regardless of whether the easing of current restrictions is delayed.

Article continues after advertisement

Nothing has been finalized but plans must be sent to UEFA in the coming days.

For the first two group matches, the capacity will be 22,500.

Wembley hosts England’s three Group D fixtures, against Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic, as well as two last-16 ties and both semi-finals and the final.

Meanwhile, you can catch all the EURO 2020 Action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform starting tomorrow at 7am with Turkey playing Italy.

