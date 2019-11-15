400 Fiji football players affected by COVID-19 and TC Harold

About 400 football players are seeking the Fiji Football Association’s assistance after being affected by the COVID-19 and Cyclone Harold.

After analyzing and categorizing the applications, Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the association has found there are some extreme cases whereby football is the only form of income.

“Some were not approved because some were civil servants, there’s no pay cut, no loss. But then some were extreme cases, some were moderate, some were mild or low instances.”

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says they have a duty and responsibility to reach out and assist the needs of the football family who are affected by the current health crisis and by TC Harold.

Patel said Fiji FA is fortunate to apply for the funding approved by the OFC Solidarity Fund and urge those who have applied for assistance to be patient.

The OFC Solidarity Fund has been developed in order to support staff, volunteers, players, coaches, referees and the wider football community across Oceania during this difficult time.

The grant, which is part of the OFC FIFA FORWARD funding, has been designed to cover four key areas, including food and hygiene packets, loss of income, medical allowances and self-isolation costs.

In addition, the OFC Solidarity Fund will also provide assistance to those countries that were directly affected by the Category 5 Tropical Cyclone Harold during this pandemic.

[Source:Fiji FA]