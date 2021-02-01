4 teams looking good at Muslim IDC tournament

Ba, Varavu, Labasa and Valelevu are the only teams that have won both their games so far in the Digicel Muslim IDC tournament at Prince Charles Park.

Following day two of the tournament, Varavu beat Sabeto 4-2 in the second match while Labasa beat Navua 2-1 and Valelevu beat Cuvu 2-1.

The feature match for the night was between Ba and Nadi, the Men in Black won 1-nil.

Article continues after advertisement

The quarterfinals will be confirmed after today’s final round of matches.

The final is scheduled for Sunday at 2.30pm.