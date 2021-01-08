36 new positive test in Premier League

The Premier League confirms 36 players and club staff have tested positive during the latest rounds of testing for Covid-19.

The league conducted 2,593 tests across two rounds over the past week.

Between the 4th to the 7th of this month, there were 27 new positive tests and nine more were found during testing between the 8th to the 10th.

The number is a slight decrease on the 40 positive tests following last week’s rounds of testing.