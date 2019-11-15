24 teams for Vanua Levu Muslim IDC

The 38th Vanua Levu Muslim Inter-District Championship will feature 12 teams in the Super Premier and 12 in the Premier division.

Some of the sides to look out for are: Tabia, Wailevu, Nasea and Savusavu in the Super Premier while Taveuni, Nadogo and Vunimoli are expected to be strong contenders in the Premier rank.

Yesterday tournament organizers received some timely assistance after Digicel Fiji signed up a three-year deal as naming rights sponsors.

Vanua Levu Muslim IDC President, Aiyub Khan, says they are happy to welcome Digicel as their major partners and are looking forward to a good five day battle of the best sides in the North.

Digicel Fiji CEO, Farid Mohammed, says they are delighted to be given the opportunity to sponsor the event for the first time.

The 38th Vanua Levu Muslim IDC pool games start on Wednesday, 4th November at 5.00pm with the finals to be held on Sunday, 8th November at Subrail Park in Labasa.