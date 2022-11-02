$21,000 boost for Pacific Cup

[Photo: Supplied]

The Pacific Community Cup may be three weeks away but the financial assistance are starting to flow in.

Today two companies have come on board to sponsor the tournament where Fiji’s top five football sides will play three overseas teams from New Zealand, Australia and USA.

All In One presented a cheque of $10,000 while Design Engineering gave $11,000.

The tournament returns after a lapse of two years as it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lautoka is the defending champion defeating Labasa 1-0 at Bill McKinlay Park in Auckland in 2019.

Fiji will be represented this year by Nadi, Suva, Ba, Labasa and Lautoka.

The Pacific Cup will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi from the 24th to the 27th of this month.