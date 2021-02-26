20th straight victory for Man City

Manchester City extended their winning run to 20 matches after beating West Ham United 2-1 in the Premier League this morning.

The side is now 13 points clear at the top of the league table.

John Stones’ second-half strike was enough to secure victory over West Ham.

Article continues after advertisement

Stones fired home his fourth goal of the season from Riyad Mahrez’s neat lay-off to keep them in control of the title race.

Ruben Dias scored the first goal for Man City while Michail Antonio struck for West Ham.

In other results, West Brom 1-0 Brighton and Aston Villa 1-0 Leeds.