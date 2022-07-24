$20k assistance for Rewa football

Rewa football President Nazeel Buksh (left) and Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel.

Rewa football received a timely assistance from the Fiji Football Association and major sponsor Digicel ahead of the OFC Champions League next month.

The Fiji FA today handed over $20,000 in cheque to Rewa football President Nazeel Buksh.

Buksh says this will help ease off some expenses for the association.

“Since we are leaving two weeks early to acclimatize to the situation, ground condition, the tour itself is very expensive so this comes in a timely manner, really helping us out in terms of funding and other things.”

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says it is only necessary to back Fiji’s representative to the O-League.

“We know Rewa has been supported by a lot of other sponsors but, Fiji FA is to do their part and we are proud to today assist Rewa for their Champions League campaign. This will not totally take away the total burden that Rewa will be going through but it gives them a small bit of help.”



Buksh says the assistance from Rewa fans in New Zealand has been great and they will be covering for the team’s expenses while there.

Rewa leaves for New Zealand tomorrow at 1.30pm.

Their first match is against Nikao Sokattak on the 5th of next month.