2020 Women's IDC postoned

The 2020 Vodafone Women’s Inter District Championship scheduled to be held at Bidesi Park in Suva next week has been postponed.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf has confirmed the women’s IDC has been moved to the end of this month.

The decision was made by the Fiji FA Board this morning due to the adverse weather condition.

“We have no other alternatives available in view of the ground and playing conditions for the girls for the safety of the women players and we have decided to postpone this Vodafone women’s IDC to 28th October’.

Yusuf adds the women’s IDC will still be played in Suva.

He says the senior division may now be moved to Uprising Sports ground in Pacific Harbour.

“If the weather continues to be like this then the senior division pool plays for the three days will be played at Uprising ground in Navua”.

Meanwhile, the Courts IDC kicks off next Tuesday with Nasinu playing Suva at 12.30pm.

You can catch the Suva/Nasinu radio commentary on Tuesday on Mirchi FM as well as the Ba/Nadi game at 4.30pm and the final game on day one at 7.00pm between Rewa and Lautoka

The IDC will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.