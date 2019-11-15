2020 Futsal IDC pools drawn

Defending Vodafone Futsal Inter-District Champions Suva has been drawn in a tough pool for the 2020 competition.

Suva who was the top contender in the 2019 championship in August has been drawn in Group A with Navua, Rewa, Nadroga, and Labasa.

In Group B are Lami, Nadi, Ba, Tailevu/ Naitasiri and Tavua.

National futsal coach Mira Sahib says the competition will be intense.

“As defending champions, they are in a really tough pool. Not forgetting teams from the other pool, Ba, Nadi, Lami, Tailevu/ Naitasiri and not counting out Tavua. I’m anticipating quite a tough battle in the pools.”

The tournament is scheduled to be held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva from December 3rd to the 6th.