Football
2020 Futsal IDC pools drawn
November 22, 2020 4:28 pm
2020 Vodafone Futsal IDC pools [Source: Fiji Football Association]
Defending Vodafone Futsal Inter-District Champions Suva has been drawn in a tough pool for the 2020 competition.
Suva who was the top contender in the 2019 championship in August has been drawn in Group A with Navua, Rewa, Nadroga, and Labasa.
In Group B are Lami, Nadi, Ba, Tailevu/ Naitasiri and Tavua.
National futsal coach Mira Sahib says the competition will be intense.
“As defending champions, they are in a really tough pool. Not forgetting teams from the other pool, Ba, Nadi, Lami, Tailevu/ Naitasiri and not counting out Tavua. I’m anticipating quite a tough battle in the pools.”
The tournament is scheduled to be held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva from December 3rd to the 6th.
