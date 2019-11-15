17-year-old Volitikoro aims for IDC trophy

17-year-old Labasa football rep Adi Elisabeta Volitikoro aims to win her first Vodafone Women’s Inter-District Championship title.

The IDC is Volitikoro’s first major tournament and it is a special one having to play alongside her older sister Anasemeci Volitikoro.

Following their 3-1 win over Suva in the semifinal yesterday, the Namuka lass says she’s learnt a lot from the tournament.

“Playing with my sister is actually good. We’ve always been playing at home and our coach has helped us to learn and get to know our passing skills and everything.”

The Waiqele College student will be in action today for Labasa when they take on Ba in the final at 2pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The third and fourth playoff will kick-off at 12pm.