17-year-old Ba goalie pleases Ba coaches

The Priceline Pharmacy Ba team coach says 17-year-old goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia Junior is doing very well considering this year’s Punjas Battle of the Giants being his first tournament.

Ronil Kumar says he has been working closely with Seva after coming in as injury cover for Misiwani Nairube.

“He is doing well so we just need to encourage him and just give him motivation to just do his best and leave the rest.”

Kumar says he also constantly reminds Seva that he is no longer playing in the youth grade but in the premier division.

Meanwhile, Kumar also revealed that they tried to include experienced keeper Misiwani Nairube for the semifinals however they could not as he was not named in the initial 22 Ba team.

The Men in Black will take on Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa in the first semifinals at 2pm this Saturday at Churchill Park.

In the second semifinal, All in One Builders Nadi will play Flow Valves/Island Accommodation Suva at 4pm

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.