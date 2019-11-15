14 yellow cards for Nadi in four VPL matches

Discipline is still an issue for the Nadi Football side as they prepare for their Vodafone Premier League clash against Ba on Saturday.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Nadi Head Coach Kamal Swamy says ill-discipline is one of the areas they are seriously looking to address.

“We having a lot of yellow cards, we need to work on those lines so we do not get yellow card. Discipline regarding foul play and towards match officials.”

Nadi has copped 14 yellow cards in four VPL matches so far.

The side conceded four yellow cards in their matches against Navua and Rewa.

Three yellow cards were flashed against the Jetsetters in their clash against Lautoka and also Nasinu.

Swamy says for them to win against Ba, they will need to cut down on fouls and maintain their discipline towards oppositions and match officials.

Nadi will take on Ba at 3pm on Saturday at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.