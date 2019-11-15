Home

Rewa shifts focus to Fiji FACT

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 9, 2020 6:24 pm

The Rewa football side has quickly shifted its focus to the Fiji FACT after finishing second in the Vodafone Premier League.

The Delta Tigers even had to work hard during the last match of the league, as they came from a 3-1 deficit to beat Lautoka 5-3 yesterday.

Head coach Marika Rodu has praised the efforts of his team during the VPL season.

“But when you compare it to our previous season it’s a total 360  degrees turn in terms of performance in our last game last year we were fighting for our survival but this year we have made a very big difference to finish on 27 points.”

Rodu says with the Fiji FACT next, they are in a tough pool with defending champions Labasa, Ba and Nasinu.

“We have two weeks to prepare and see if we can come up with another mix of combination as tomorrow the Police players will go back to work and they might not come back on time so it’s a recycle of players.”

The first round of the Fiji FACT matches will be played on the 21st and 22nd of this month.

