Roy Krishna reportedly signs with ATK-Mohun Bagan

Fiji football star Roy Krishna has reportedly committed his future with ATK Mohun Bagan

India’s leading sports news site, the Bridge reports Krishna has agreed a new contract with the club.

Krishna had a stellar season with ATK scoring 15 goals and helping the club win their 3rd Hero India Super League title.

The 32 year old arrived in India after a record-breaking season in the A-League with Wellington Phoenix where he scored 19 goals in 27 games.

Meanwhile, two other India Super League clubs, Mumbai City and East Bengal have shown interest in acquiring the services of Krishna.

Krishna’s agent and wife Naziah Ali-Krishna says they have one club in mind, but did not divulge any further information.

She adds Krishna’s former club Wellington Phoenix had shown interest too, but they have not pursued their offer any further.

“There have been clubs from India that have reached out. We have been working with Roy’s other manager and agent and we have decided to pursue one club in particular. We are not able to divulge other information until we have finally agreed on the term.”

Roy Krishna will make a decision on his future soon.