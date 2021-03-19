Three unbeaten teams in DPL

Labasa, Ba and Suva are the three unbeaten teams so far in the Digicel Premier League.

However, the Babasiga Lions have now played four games and are third on the DPL table after their 1-nil win over Nadroga at Subrail Park yesterday.

Suva and Ba have a chance to extend its unbeaten runs today when they play their fourth-round matches.

The Men In Black and Suva both have seven points but Ba is at the top of the standings because they have superior goal difference.

Ba plays Lautoka today at Churchill Park at 3pm.

Other games today sees Navua hosting Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre and Nadi faces Suva at Prince Charles Park. Both matches will be played at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Suva-Nadi match on Mirchi FM as well as the Lautoka-Ba match on the Mirchi FM Facebook page.