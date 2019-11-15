Southern Division qualify for Police IDC semifinal

The Southern Division side has booked a semifinal spot in the Police IDC at the Nasova ground after holding Headquarters to a nil-all draw.

With Suva district reps, Sahil Dave, Captain Filipe Baravilala and Remuremu Takiata, the Southern team managed to hold the mighty Headquarters side which had the likes of Akuila Mataisuva, Ulaiyasi Tamanisau and Joeli Ranitu.

The Headquarters needed to win this match to qualify while the Southern team just needed a draw.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, defending champions PSRU just needs a draw to qualify while Western Division One is in a must-win situation.

Western Two was the first team to book a semifinal spot after their 2-0 over Central.

In an earlier match today, Western Division One defeated Eastern 1-0.