Recovery time may not be enough for Nadi says Swamy

The recovery time may not be enough for the Nadi football after facing Labasa at Subrail Park over the weekend.

Nadi Head Coach Kamal Swamy says they can’t do much as they have to face Ba tomorrow in their sixth Vodafone Premier League match.

The jetsetters are in seventh place at the moment and have registered two wins from five games.

Having lost 1-nil to Labasa over the weekend, Swamy says despite the short turnaround time, they will need to rise against Ba who also suffered a shock 2-nil defeat to Nasinu.

‘We travelled to Labasa and then we came back from there and then we are training two days travelling is another hectic thing’.

Nadi will host Ba tomorrow at 6pm at Prince Charles Park.

Ba and Nadi will play two games this week.

On Saturday, Ba will host Labasa at the Fiji FA Academy ground at 3pm and you can catch the LIVE commentary on Mirchi FM.

There will be three games on Sunday and two of the matches will be held at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park starting with Rewa and Lautoka at 1pm followed by Nasinu and Navua at 3pm.

Nadi will host Suva at Prince Charles Park on Sunday at 3pm.

The Rewa/Lautoka match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.