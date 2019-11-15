Former national football rep Lalit Singh passes on

The Fiji Football fraternity is mourning the loss of former national rep Lalit Singh.

Singh was also a former Tailevu Naitasiri, Nadroga rep and later became Nadroga Football Association president.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says Singh was a great footballer and an inspirational leader of his time guiding Nadroga in early 2000.

The former national rep was part of the team that played Christchurch United in 1980’s.

Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf says after ending his playing career Singh administered Nadroga FA as president and under his leadership, the Stallions won the 2001 Fiji FACT and 2002 Battle of the Giants titles.

Yusuf adds Singh was also awarded the Fiji FA Administrator of the Year Award in 2002.

Lalit Singh will be laid to rest tomorrow at 1pm in Sigatoka.