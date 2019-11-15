Home

Football restart date subject for review

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 19, 2020 4:54 pm
The Fiji Football Association’s competition proposed restart date may change.

The 1st of July was set as the tentative date for the Vodafone Premier League resumption but that looks highly unlikely now.

Changes will be made in accordance on how soon the government announces the easing of COVID-19 restrictions on contact sports.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf reveals if the announcement is delayed than all planned dates for remaining tournaments and competition will be changed.

“If he says yes to contact sports than we still have two weeks to go in this month than we will probably have to defer it by another week in July and resume by 7th or 8th July.”

Yusuf says all plans will come into effect when and if the government gives the go-ahead.

The Fiji FA boss earlier said if social gathering numbers increase from 20 to 50 then they would probably cancel the Fiji FACT, IDC and BOG tournaments.

