Ba ready for busy month

The Ba football side has a tough month ahead with six matches lined-up when the Vodafone Premier League resumes.

Now that the mid-season transfer window is open, the side is likely to take advantage of it.

Ba will play Navua next weekend, Lautoka on the 15th, Nasinu on the 18th, Nadi on the 22nd and then Labasa on the 25th.

Head Coach Ronil Kumar says they will take each game as it comes.

“We are looking forward to the first game so how the players will cope with the first game. We will take each game at a time. First we play Navua, then we will go step by step.”

With Ba reps Beniamino Matainaqara and Simione Nabenu expected to join the Suva team, Kumar remains tight-lipped on this matter.

Kumar says once the transfer window closes, he will be able to comment further on the player’s status.