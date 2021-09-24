Home

110th ranked Estonia holds Wales

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 9, 2021 7:03 am
[Source: Wales Online]

Wales’ hopes of qualifying automatically for the 2022 World Cup look to be all but over.

The team was held to a frustrating goalless draw to Estonia.

It was Estonia, who are winless in Group E and ranked 110th in the world, who came closest to scoring in the first half as Mattias Kait hit the crossbar.

Wales had several chances to score after the break but Gareth Bale and Tyler Roberts were both denied by excellent saves from Estonia’s teenage Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein, while Bale also hit the post.

Wales are now nine points adrift of group leaders Belgium.

Meanwhile, Poland held England to a 1-all draw, Spain defeated Kosovo 2-0, Italy thrashed Lithunia 5-0, Belgium defeated Belarus 1-0, Germany iced Iceland 4-0, Greece edged Sweden 2-0, Albania smashed San Marino 5-0, Hungary edged Andorra 2-1, Switzerland drew nil-all with North Ireland and Romania played to a nil-all draw with North Macedonia.

[Source: BBC]

