11 players leaving Ba will not affect our campaign: Kumar

Even though eleven players applied for their release from Ba during the mid-season transfer window, it will not break the Men In Black according to Coach Ronil Kumar.

Players like Malakai Rakula, Darold Kakasi, Atunaisi Naucukidi, Simione Nabenu, Beniamino Mateinaqara and Laisenia Raura will not feature for Ba in the rest of the season but Kumar says they have a good pool of players.

Kumar adds some young players will get a chance to step up today in their Vodafone Premeir League clash against Navua.

‘Yeah we can say it will affect but it won’t get much like we have senior players in the team so we get some new players also in the team they will fill the gaps for those who are gone’.

The combination between the youth and senior players is something that worries Kumar due to the lack of game time in the last three months.

Kumar adds senior players Saula Waqa, Malakai Tiwa, Abu Zahid, Ilimotama Jese and Samuela Drudru will have to pave the way for the youngsters today.

“The 90 minutes we play pressure game is gonna be hard for the players to gel with the game so I will say the youth and the senior players if they combine together then there will be no problem with the team”.

The match will kick off at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.