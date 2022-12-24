11 more people charged for violent A-League pitch invasion

[Source: TVNZ]

Another 11 people have been charged over a violent pitch invasion during Melbourne’s A-League men’s soccer derby.

About 150 spectators stormed the AAMI Park clash between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City last Sunday, injuring goalkeeper Tom Glover, referee Alex King, a TV cameraman and two security guards.

Thirteen people were charged earlier in the week with offences including violent disorder and unlawful assault.

Police today confirmed a further 11 men, aged between 18 and 38, had been arrested and charged over the pitch invasion.

They were bailed to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court in February and March.