100 Labasa kids to be part of Fiji FACT program

Children in Labasa are not going to be left out as they will also have a program in the Vodafone Fiji FACT.

The Fiji Football Association is targeting 100 kids to be part of the event on the 24th of this month at Subrail Park.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says transportation will be provided for the children.

“On Saturday morning we will have a children program we are expecting about 100 children from the surrounding areas, the Fiji FA bus will pick them, bring them to the ground, they will have their one and half hour session with all the top coaches.”

The Fiji FACT starts next weekend with the first round of pool matches.

At Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday, Ba meets Nasinu at 1.30pm while Nadi faces Lautoka at 3.30pm.

Two games will be played at the ANZ Stadium next Sunday with Suva taking on Navua at 1pm followed by the Labasa/Rewa match at 3pm.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from the 25th to the 29th of this month.