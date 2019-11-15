Home

10 positive results from top two flights in Germany

BBC Sports
May 5, 2020 9:46 am
Clubs in Germany have been training in groups and observing social distancing guidelines. [Source: BBC]

Clubs have been training in groups, with the tests taken before a planned return to training as teams.

Measures including “the isolation of the affected person” have been taken, said the DFL.

The Bundesliga is set to become the first major football league in Europe to return to competition.

Officials suggested resuming on 9 May but the government delayed the decision and a restart may now be on 16 or 23 May.

