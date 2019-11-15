Football players urged to stay fit

The Fiji Football Association is urging players to continue their individual trainings and keep themselves fit and active.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says these are critical times and players should take things seriously.

With the country facing an unprecedented health challenge, Patel says it is also an opportunity for people to come together and do things in a collective spirit.

Patel says every player should be responsible and take every precaution to avoid the deadly virus adding they will stand in solidarity with the global football family and people around the world at this difficult time.

Meanwhile, FIFA and the World Health Organization have teamed up to combat COVID-19 by launching a new awareness campaign led by world-renowned footballers, who are calling on all people around the world to follow five key steps to stop the spread of the disease.

The “Pass the message to kick out coronavirus” campaign promotes five key steps for people to follow to protect their health in line with WHO guidance, focused on hand washing, coughing etiquette, not touching your face, physical distance and staying home if feeling unwell.