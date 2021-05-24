Home

Sports

Football Ferns 'oblivious' to COVID scare at Tokyo athletes' village

TVNZ
July 19, 2021 11:16 am
[Source: TVNZ/Breakfast]

Despite COVID-19 already surfacing in the athletes’ village before the Tokyo Olympics have even begun, the Football Ferns aren’t letting the coronavirus’ presence affect them or their campaign.

The Football Ferns were the first New Zealand athletes to arrive at the village for this year’s games, settling into accommodation on Saturday ahead of their first match against Australia on Wednesday.

Upon their arrival, news surfaced of the first positive Covid-19 Test in the village with more cases surfacing every day since – including multiple cases in the South African football team as well as a coach from the South African rugby sevens team this morning.

