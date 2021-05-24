Home

Sports

Football academy in Labasa

Jale Daucakacaka
May 17, 2015 6:50 pm

The Fiji Football Association will set up a regional academy in Labasa this year.

Fiji FA president, Rajesh Patel says they have acquired US$500,000 from soccer’s world governing body, FIFA, for the project.

Patel says the academy will boost Fiji FA’s work in developing football in the northern division, as well as the country as a whole.

Article continues after advertisement

“The two vice-presidents from the North are working on the land that we are eyeing already and we should start this project by September, once we get the land secured from Government.”

Patel adds Fiji FA is working towards growing the sport in the Northern division and this was boosted by Labasa’s title-winning performance at the Vodafone Fiji FACT.

