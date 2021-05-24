Home

Follow rules or lose funding: Mazey

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 31, 2021 5:21 am

Sporting bodies found breaching the return to play protocols set by the Fiji National Sports Commission and the Ministry of Health will not be funded.

This is a stern warning from the Commission as plans are underway to have sporting activities resume at the end of the year with the Ministry’s approval.

Commission Chair Peter Mazey says anyone found not following the rules will be taken to task.

Article continues after advertisement

“Any sport found to deliberately flout the rules and flout their own protocols will be challenged when it comes down to their finding so if they are not following the rules, they will not be funded.”

Mazey adds anyone who wishes to be part of any sporting activity must be fully vaccinated.

