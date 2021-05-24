Follow protocols Sports Commission warns

Fiji Sports Commission has issued a stern warning to sporting federations not to drop the ball when given leeway to resume training.

17 federations have been approved for non-contact training from today as we move to the amber zone.

Fiji Sports Commission Chair, Peter Mazey says federations have been told to strictly follow the framework provided.

“Any incident that causes COVID to be of concern again, Ministry of Health has warned us that they can very quickly go back to red so we don’t have to start, stop and start, that’s going to depend on every sport”.

Mazey says a team from the Commission and the Ministry of Commerce will be inspecting venues at their own discretion.

“We have to make sure that everyone involved is fully vaccinated, that’s most probably the most important rule cause that’s a protection effort and Amber has to be taken by those sports as a time leading up to competition”.

The approved federations are Tennis, Taekwondo, Cricket, Touch Rugby, Netball, Rugby Union, Outrigger (VAA), Suva Marathon, Billiard & Snooker, Lawn Bowls, Golf Fiji, Squash, Karate, Badminton, Archery, Shooting and Football.

Fiji Sports Commission is also awaiting submissions from other sporting federations.