Folau's Catalans dismiss claims LGBT pride flags were confiscated

TVNZ
February 18, 2020 3:12 pm
Israel Folau of Catalans Dragonsand inset, a fan displays a rainbow flag. [Source: TVNZ]

Catalans Dragons have dismissed allegations Castleford fans had rainbow flags confiscated at last Saturday’s Super League match in Perpignan.

The French club launched an investigation following complaints by visiting fans that they were ordered to take down their flags, which are a symbol of LGBT pride.

The flags were seen as a protest at the presence of Israel Folau – who was sacked by Rugby Australia for posting homophobic messages on social media last year – as he made his Catalans debut.

But the Dragons insist fans are welcome to display flags at their matches and say one fan was asked to take down a flag during Saturday’s game only because it was covering an advertising board.

