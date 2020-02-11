Folau scores in Super League debut

Israel Folau scored six minutes into his Super League debut as Catalans Dragons ended Castleford’s 100% start.

The ex-rugby union international was sacked by Rugby Australia in May for posting homophobic comments on social media but joined Catalans last month.

In his first league game in 10 years, Folau’s try came after catching a high kick and was cheered by the home crowd.

Leading 20-12 at the break the French side impressed in the second half, with Sam Tomkins completing a hat-trick.

It was a first victory of the season for the Dragons, who were beaten in the opening round by Huddersfield and had their game at Wakefield called off last weekend.