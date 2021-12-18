Focus shifted to master’s category

The Suva Touch Rugby Association will be focusing on the master’s category when it kicks off its season next month.

The association has identified areas of focus for the upcoming year to improve grade participation.

Suva Touch Rugby president Savenaca Vocea says the Association has a number of plans in pipeline.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re trying to focus more on the masters category, that’s the 30s, the 35s, the 40’s and the youth- these are two main aspects that we are also looking into as well as the female, the women’s side of competition so there’s a lot planned ahead and we’re looking forward to it”

Vocea says a number of competitions have been planned.

“We are planning about two seasons, a couple of one day tournaments by the association as well as with the clubs, in relation to TFF just supporting them in terms of our elite camps, the franchise tournaments as well that’s coming up”

Suva Touch Rugby plans to kick-off its season with mid-week competitions in January.