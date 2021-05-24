FNSC’s outreach programs effective

The Fiji National Sports Commission has seen the effectiveness of its outreach development programs as the number of sports have expanded beyond its capacity.

Under their development program, Va’a and Touch Rugby were revived with communities from the outer islands showing interest to take up the sport.

FNSC Chair, Peter Mazey says the commission focused on training coaches and the success was evident in the growth of certain sports in communities.

“We are trying to develop the skills in coaching and refereeing and so the past year we have trained a lot of people in all the communities we’ve been in in a level one coaching.”

Mazey says they will continue to allocate resources in this area and this season will see coaches trained in level 1 to move to the next level.

He adds the program applies to coaches, administration and refereeing.