FNSC to work with government in light of COVID-19

The Fiji National Sports Commission will be working with the Government to help educate people on COVID-19.

In light of the recent outbreak and cancellation of international sporting events, Fiji National Sports Commission Chairman Peter Mazey says they have taken the initiative to ensure that people’s safety is of the highest priority.

“No longer are we going to a program to talk about sports, we are going to talk about what they can do, this is our first pitch, how they can help themselves not to get Coronavirus, we will be taking hand sanitizers to each event now, and everybody attending will be using that we will be taking the message that we have to change our way of life”.

Mazey has confirmed all international sporting events have been cancelled, while local tournaments is still a go.