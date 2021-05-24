FNRL to explore other overseas competitions for players

The Fiji National Rugby League is keeping its options open in its quest to form a team for the postponed Rugby League World Cup next year.

The release of Fiji Bati players who are part of the National Rugby League is always a challenging issue, so FNRL is looking at fielding more local players.

Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe says they have other overseas competitions to select from, but getting the team ready for the World Cup is top priority.

“We are now looking at a local contingent that we will have to prepare domestically and those who are in other competition in the lower regions of New South Wales and Queensland Rugby. And also those across any of the Europe tournaments. I know we have a good seed of players that are playing in the Super League.”

Fiji is pooled with Australia, Scotland and Italy for next year’s World Cup in England which will be held from October 15 through to November 19.