FNRL introduces Women’s 13 Premiership

FNRL Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe.

For the first time the Fiji National Rugby League will have its own women’s competition.

FNRL Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe says they will launch the Women’s 13 Premiership in the coming week.

Natabe says the competition will be separate from the men’s Vodafone Cup.

“We are excited as a sport to be able to provide a pathway for women’s development and women’s progressive career pathway in the space of rugby league globally. We are proud to say that women’s movement within the sport has progressively risen in the past four years and we can attribute that to the commitment of our clubs.”

The 13 teams come from the 13 clubs around the country.

Natabe says apart from this the FNRL will launch the national youth cup which will be a pathway for the selection of talent for the Junior Bati.

The Junior Bati will be participating in the 2024 qualifying event for the Rugby League World Cup in 2025.

Meanwhile, Vodafone has extended its partnership with the FNRL for the next three years.